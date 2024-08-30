Christopher "Chris" Clinton Skaggs and Michelle (Naugle) Skaggs previously of Shippensburg but most recently of Orrstown have been charged with disorderly conduct Title 18 5503(a)(4), according to the police release.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Rowe Road and West King Street in Shippensburg Borough, Franklin County after Cumberland County 911 received a call about a road rage incident that had just happened on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The people in the photo above hopped out of the white Ford Fusion and damaged the car in front of it, according to the police release. Through an investigation, they were identified as the Skaggs.

Court dockets for this road rage incident were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Chris has a record of harassment, drug-related offenses, bad checks, and endangering the welfare of a child, previous court dockets show.

He notoriously made headlines for the alleged abuse of a toddler in 2016 and was captured after hiding from authorities. Current details about that case were not publicly available at the time of publishing.

