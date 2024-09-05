$563K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In PA

The Deep Pockets Fast Play game worth $563,077 sold at the Speedway located at 3640 Route 309 in Orefield, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Deep Pockets is a $20 game with progressive top prizes starting at $350,000.

"Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing," the commission explained.

To see if you've won a prize scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

The winner Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Click here for more information about the Deep Pockets Game.

