Massive 3-Alarm Fire Engulfs Two Barns In Rapho Township: Officials

A fire has engulfed two barns in Rapho Township, prompting a large emergency response and road closures, officials said.

Crews at the scene of a fire in Rapho Township, Manheim.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
Jillian Pikora
The fire broke out in the 2000 block of Horn Road near Mastersonville Road on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11:30 a.m., according to the Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews quickly upgraded the incident to a three-alarm blaze as flames spread between two barns, dispatch officials confirmed.

No injuries have been reported, and it remains unclear if chickens or other animals were inside the barns when the fire began. Emergency responders have blocked off the area between Mastersonville Road and Pinch Road, urging the public to avoid the scene.

This is an active and ongoing incident. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

