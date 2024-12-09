Goods Disposal Worker Injured In West Earl Township Crash: Police

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. outside 225 South State Street, when a 34-year-old male worker had just stepped off a trash disposal truck to begin loading duties, according to the West Earl Township Police Department. He was struck by a 2015 GMC pickup truck, sustaining multiple injuries.

The worker was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said. His name is being withheld to protect his privacy.

The crash is under investigation by Officer Jacob Waltz, with assistance from the Lancaster County Crash Team. Police Chief Eric S. Higgins emphasized the importance of driver vigilance near sanitation and utility workers, particularly during early morning hours when visibility may be reduced.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the West Earl Township Police Department.

This remains a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Quarryville and receive free news updates.