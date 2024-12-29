Gerald Stanley Hanna Jr., 48, was sentenced by Judge Dennis Reinaker following his guilty plea to multiple charges, including:

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Person Under 16.

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Felony Indecent Assault of a Person Under 16.

Hanna assaulted the girl at his home in the 200 block of East Main Street when she was 13. According to investigators, Hanna entered her room, placed his hand down her underwear, and digitally penetrated her. The victim reported the abuse to police two years later, at age 15.

During an interview, Hanna admitted to touching the victim inappropriately and digitally penetrating her on at least two occasions.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case. East Lampeter Township Officer Andrew Garman filed the charges.

