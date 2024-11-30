Autumn Lynn Vossler, 31, of Columbia, pleaded Nolo Contendere on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 — the day after her — to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to Susquehanna Regional Police and court records.

For the drowning, Vossler was sentenced to a prison term ranging from nearly five to nine and a half years on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, court records detail. Additionally, she is required to serve 25 years of probation upon completion of her incarceration. The sentencing terms include six months of jail time followed by six months of house arrest as part of the overall penalty.

The charges stemmed from the Aug. 29, 2021, incident when her son drowned in the river near Bainbridge in Conoy Township, which Daily Voice reported on at the time.

Police said Vossler failed to supervise her children, leading to the tragic death. A "lengthy investigation" led Susquehanna Regional Police to charge Vossler on Dec. 29, 2022, more than a year after her son's drowning.

Shortly after her son's death, Vossler faced unrelated charges for theft and fraud. She pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two felony counts of access device fraud and multiple misdemeanors, including theft by deception and receiving stolen property. She was sentenced in November 2022 to probation for these charges.

Her Facebook profile features photos mainly of herself and some of her four children, including the son she murdered. She began posting pictures of her Arabic chest tattoo "أحب نفسك أولا," which reads "Love yourself first," in 2016—the same year the son she killed was born. The mirror-selfies showing her tattoo offer a glimpse into how she saw her life—putting herself before all others, including her children.

Vossler pleaded Nolo Contendere in Potter County to two misdemeanors: endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person in 2018, court records show. She completed probation for these offenses just over a year before her son's drowning in August 2021.

