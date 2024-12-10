Eric Trainer, 51, was arrested after troopers responded to Brick Tavern Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, where he allegedly vandalized a building and a vehicle with a chainsaw at 7:21 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, according to state police.

Trainer damaged a window valued at $500, an exterior door valued at $1,000, and a 2003 General Motors Corp. vehicle, police said.

He was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, state police detailed in their release.

Trainer’s case has been filed in Magisterial District Court, court records show.

No injuries were reported, and police have not disclosed the motive behind the incident.

