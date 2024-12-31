James Allen Murray, 34, was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and related offenses following the altercation on the 100 block of North Church Street in Parkesburg on Monday, Dec. 30, police said.

Murray was taken to Chester County Prison, where he was held pending arraignment, authorities said.

The preliminary hearing for Murray is expected to be scheduled, according to police.

Court documents were not immediately available.

