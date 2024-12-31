Fair 52°

James Allen Murray Charged In Parkesburg Road Rage Assault

A road rage incident led to the arrest of a Chester County man on charges of aggravated assault, Parkesburg police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

James Allen Murray

 Photo Credit: Parkesburg PD
Police lights

 Photo Credit: Branford Fire Department
James Allen Murray, 34, was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and related offenses following the altercation on the 100 block of North Church Street in Parkesburg on Monday, Dec. 30, police said.

Murray was taken to Chester County Prison, where he was held pending arraignment, authorities said.

The preliminary hearing for Murray is expected to be scheduled, according to police.

Court documents were not immediately available.

