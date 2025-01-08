Khristopher Thomas Johnson, 41, of the 3500 block of Lincoln Highway East, allegedly assaulted the young girl multiple times at a residence in the 5100 block of Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township, police said.

A second victim, now 17, reported that Johnson also assaulted her at the same location when she was about 12 years old. She said he raped her during one of the incidents, according to police.

The abuse reportedly spanned years, ending around 2021, authorities said.

Johnson is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $2 million bail. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brian McNally filed the charges, and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting the case.

