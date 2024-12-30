Mostly Cloudy 52°

Gavin Kline Sentenced For Killing Bethany Welch In DUI Crash

A Palmyra man who killed his mother in a head-on crash while under the influence of multiple drugs has been sentenced to state prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, Dec. 30.

Gavin Meical Kline

 Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
 Photo Credit: NLCRPD (over); Lancaster County Forensic Center
 Photo Credit: Lancaster County Forensic Center
 Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
Jillian Pikora
Gavin Meical Kline, 21, admitted to using medical marijuana and antidepressants before crashing on Route 322 in Penn Township on Aug. 22, 2023, killing his 41-year-old mother, Bethany Welch, and seriously injuring another driver.

Investigators said Kline attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone when he crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a cargo van and then striking the tractor-trailer. Welch, who was in the passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the van driver suffered severe injuries that required surgery and rehabilitation.

Kline pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, and nine traffic violations, including failure to obey a no-passing zone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Kline to 40 months to 10 years in state prison and ordered him to pay over $204,300 in restitution.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving," prosecutors said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717) 733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

