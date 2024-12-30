Gavin Meical Kline, 21, admitted to using medical marijuana and antidepressants before crashing on Route 322 in Penn Township on Aug. 22, 2023, killing his 41-year-old mother, Bethany Welch, and seriously injuring another driver.

Investigators said Kline attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone when he crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a cargo van and then striking the tractor-trailer. Welch, who was in the passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the van driver suffered severe injuries that required surgery and rehabilitation.

Kline pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, and nine traffic violations, including failure to obey a no-passing zone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Kline to 40 months to 10 years in state prison and ordered him to pay over $204,300 in restitution.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving," prosecutors said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717) 733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Palmyra and receive free news updates.