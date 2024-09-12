1 Injured In Oxford Shooting, Vehicle Spotted Fleeing: PD (Video)

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Fourth Street on Monday, Sept. 9 around 8:45 pm, the Oxford police detailed in the release.

The "shots fired incident" happened following an argument, police believe.

"Several live and spent shell casings have been collected that will be sent for analysis," the police said.

The police shared the above video which shows a vehicle fleeing from the scene at a high rate of speed. It was last seen heading south on Commerce Street.

It appears to be a silver Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 4 doors.

Anyone with information on this shooting or who can identify this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Oxford Police at 610-268-3171.

