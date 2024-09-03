Hannah E. Shaffer died at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 on East Main Street west of Spring Avenue in Susquehanna Depot, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver of the car, Todd M. Caward, 45, of Starlight was not injured or ticketed, police said.

It appears that Shaffer drove through the stop sign before getting hit by the car, police said.

There was an outpouring of support from friends on Facebook.

On Facebook, Isabella Saperstein wrote: "I’m gonna miss you so so much. You were and still are my best friend in the whole entire world."

And Braden Smith wrote: "Rest in peace Hannah Shaffer, too soon, way too soon for you..."

Hannah was a graduate of East Lee County High School, according to her Facebook. Additional details about her life were not immediately available. Her family is invited to share more information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

