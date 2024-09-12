Sydney Ritter, Norristown Area HS Grad Dies, 18

A photo on her Instagram page shows her holding degrees from Norristown Area High School and Central Montco Tech.

"Joy is happiness that does not depend on what happens. If you are lucky enough to be blessed with a child, your heart is full of JOY," the obituary reads.

She loved makeup, finding just the right outfit and "blinging out her car," her obituary reads. "She just shined. She loved swimming in the ocean, playing with Piper, shopping, doing TikToks and laying in her bed."

Sydney had been working at Sheer Looks Salon, who mourned her loss on Facebook.

Sydney’s Life Celebration is on Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon until 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W Germantown Pike, Norristown. The interment will be private.

Click here for Sydney Ritter's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norristown and receive free news updates.