Monteé was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and honorably discharged as Corporal Atkins.

He enjoyed hanging with his friends; spending quality time eating, laughing and joking with his family, his obituary said.

Monteé was an enthusiastic gamer who also loved to sing and dance, according to his obit. He pursued becoming a tattoo artist along with a passion for cooking and grilling.

"Known for his fashion and unique socks, Monteé would walk into a room with his million-dollar smile and give his attention to everyone," his obituary said. "Loved by many but most of all his pitbull Esco."

