Arson Fire Destroyed Historic Norristown Park Bandshell: FD

The Norristown Fire Department has confirmed the fire at the Fire Chief’s Memorial Bandshell was arson, the municipality said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The fire destroyed the almost 100-year-old outdoor performance venue in the early morning hours of Aug. 28..

The bandshell is a fixture of the Elmwood Park and the entire Norristown community. The outdoor venue hosts the Summer Concert Series, Movie Nights at the Park screenings, Fourth of July celebrations, and other community events year-round.

Norristown Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:40 a.m. for a report of a building fire. Investigators report that the fire was started near a porta-potty located at the back of the bandshell structure. The fire raced up the back of the bandshell, eventually penetrating the inside structure and engulfing the roof.

The two-alarm fire was deemed under control after 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. Extensive damage to the bandshell has rendered the structure condemned by municipal officials and is fenced off to visitors of the park.

The investigation is currently underway by the Norristown Police Department to locate the individual, or individuals responsible for setting the fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals Unit, Norristown Fire Department and Norristown Police Department worked on the fire investigation.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.

Municipal Council President Tom Lepera and Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner have vowed to rebuild the bandshell as soon as possible.

