Fair 28°

SHARE

Armed Robbery At Norristown Quick Mart: Police Seek Public's Help

A suspect armed with a silver handgun held employees at gunpoint and robbed a Norristown convenience store, police announced on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The suspected robbers at the Quick Mart Food &amp; Tobacco store on the 100 block of West Logan Street in Norristown. 

The suspected robbers at the Quick Mart Food & Tobacco store on the 100 block of West Logan Street in Norristown. 

 Photo Credit: Norristown PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The robbery occurred at the Quick Mart Food & Tobacco store on the 100 block of West Logan Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to Norristown police.

The man entered the store, threatened employees with the firearm, and stole cash from the registers before fleeing south on Locust Street on foot, authorities said.

Norristown police are urging the community to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 610-270-0977 or submit a tip online at Norristown Police Department's website.

to follow Daily Voice Norristown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE