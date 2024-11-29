10 Rowhome Fire Displaces 40 In Norristown On Thanksgiving Eve; Community Rallies (Photos)

The blaze, which erupted just before Thanksgiving, left families homeless but caused no serious injuries, according to the Norristown Fire Department. Firefighters from multiple mutual aid companies worked tirelessly to contain the flames.

“The fire spread quickly and required a lot of hard work by all the firefighters," the department shared in a statement. "We are deeply devastated by the loss of homes and our thoughts are with the families who have lost so much in this tragedy."

In the aftermath, the Norristown community has banded together to assist the displaced families. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Blockson Middle School, where 17 people stayed overnight, receiving meals, comfort, and care. The shelter remains open for anyone affected by the fire.

In addition, the Ebenezer Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to provide each displaced family with a $1,000 gift card to address their immediate needs.

Norristown Municipal Council President Tom Lepera expressed gratitude for the swift and compassionate response.

“Our community proves to be strongest when we work together to help our neighbors, and this case is no exception," Lepera said. "On behalf of all of council, I would like to thank everyone who has provided safety and comfort to those displaced families."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norristown and receive free news updates.