10 Rowhome Fire Displaces 40 In Norristown On Thanksgiving Eve; Community Rallies (Photos)

A devastating multi-alarm fire on the 700 block of West Lafayette Street in Norristown displaced approximately 40 people and damaged 10 homes on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, officials said.

The scene of the Norristown rowhome fire that displaced 40 people. 

 Photo Credit: Norristown FD
Firefighters battling the blaze in Norristown.

 Photo Credit: Norristown FD
The scene of the rowhome fire in Norristown.

 Photo Credit: Norristown FD
Firefighters battling the blaze in 10 Norristown rowhomes. 

 Photo Credit: Norristown FD
Jillian Pikora
The blaze, which erupted just before Thanksgiving, left families homeless but caused no serious injuries, according to the Norristown Fire Department. Firefighters from multiple mutual aid companies worked tirelessly to contain the flames.

“The fire spread quickly and required a lot of hard work by all the firefighters," the department shared in a statement. "We are deeply devastated by the loss of homes and our thoughts are with the families who have lost so much in this tragedy."

In the aftermath, the Norristown community has banded together to assist the displaced families. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Blockson Middle School, where 17 people stayed overnight, receiving meals, comfort, and care. The shelter remains open for anyone affected by the fire.

In addition, the Ebenezer Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to provide each displaced family with a $1,000 gift card to address their immediate needs.

Norristown Municipal Council President Tom Lepera expressed gratitude for the swift and compassionate response.

“Our community proves to be strongest when we work together to help our neighbors, and this case is no exception," Lepera said. "On behalf of all of council, I would like to thank everyone who has provided safety and comfort to those displaced families."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

