Steven Allan Smith, 41, is charged with sexually assaulting a girl, identified as A.H., at a residence on Conewago Avenue, according to an affidavit filed by Detective Jonathan Taylor of Newberry Township Police.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

A.H. disclosed during a forensic interview at the York County Child Advocacy Center that the abuse began when she was 10 or 11 years old. She reported that Smith would enter her room late at night, often intoxicated, and touch her inappropriately despite her repeated objections, police said.

One incident allegedly occurred two weeks before Thanksgiving, when Smith entered A.H.’s room while she was doing schoolwork. Smith reportedly groped her and told her she "didn’t need sleep." A.H. described another night when Smith removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, authorities said.

The victim alleged that Smith used a purple sex toy during some assaults and claimed he had also penetrated her multiple times. Investigators said the sex toy was found near her bed during their search.

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

Smith is charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, felony statutory sexual assault, and other related crimes, police said.

Smith’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spadaccino. He was remanded to York County Prison after being denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

