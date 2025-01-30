Victoria Sue Strohm was arrested following the incident at her residence on White Dogwood Drive in Newberry Township on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, Newberry Township police said.

Officers were first dispatched to the home at 2:19 p.m. for a domestic dispute, where they determined Strohm had punched her husband, William Strohm, several times in the chest, according to the affidavit. Police cleared the scene after the initial call.

Less than 40 minutes later, York County 911 received a distress call from Strohm’s daughter, Jamie, who reported that her mother had sent her a video of a fire inside the house and said she was trapped, police said.

When officers arrived, the home was filled with thick black smoke, and a fire was smoldering on a kitchen floor mat, according to investigators.

Strohm was found unconscious inside the kitchen but regained consciousness as officers carried her out of the home, authorities said.

Once outside, she reportedly confessed to setting the fire intentionally, telling police she was burning photographs of her husband.

"I was just going to let it happen," she allegedly told officers, adding, "I did not care anymore."

At 2:25 p.m., Strohm sent a text message to her husband that read, “The house is on fire, too late Bill, goodbye,” according to the affidavit.

The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage to the home, police said. Investigators noted that the residence is a townhouse with units on both sides, meaning the fire could have spread and endangered multiple neighboring homes and their occupants.

Strohm was charged with:

Felony arson - endangering property in an inhabited structure.

Misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Summary harassment - subjecting another to physical contact.

She was released on $50,000 monetary bail, which was posted by a professional surety on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2024, according to court records.

Her formal arraignment was initially scheduled for Feb. 4, 2025, but was canceled. She is now scheduled to appear for plea court on April 1, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Amber A. Kraft in York County Court of Common Pleas.

