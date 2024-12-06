Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Tree Along Route 32: Solebury Police

The crash happened as the car, traveling southbound near Chapel Road, veered onto the shoulder and collided with a tree around 8:35 p.m., according to Solebury Township police. The sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by the New Hope Eagle Fire Company.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity has not yet been released, pending notification of their immediate family.

The crash is under investigation, and police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information by calling 215-328-8511 or submitting a tip on their website.

Solebury Township police were assisted at the scene by New Hope Borough police, New Hope Eagle Fire Co., Lambertville New Hope Ambulance, and Central Bucks EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

