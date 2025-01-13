Fair 39°

William Newhard Killed In Flash Fire While Smoking On Oxygen

A 71-year-old Lower Nazareth Township man has died after a flash fire caused by smoking while on supplemental oxygen, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

William T. Newhard was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, authorities said.

The coroner determined Newhard's cause of death to be complications of acute bronchospasms resulting from a flash fire. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Investigators said the fire occurred when Newhard lit a cigarette while using supplemental oxygen, triggering the fatal blaze.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

