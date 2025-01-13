William T. Newhard was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, authorities said.

The coroner determined Newhard's cause of death to be complications of acute bronchospasms resulting from a flash fire. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Investigators said the fire occurred when Newhard lit a cigarette while using supplemental oxygen, triggering the fatal blaze.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

