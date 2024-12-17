Sean M. Clemens, 32, of Myerstown, was shot multiple times by his 64-year-old mother during a confrontation at her residence on Little Mountain Road in Bethel Township, Berks County, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident began around 7:50 a.m. when the woman called 911 to report that she had shot her son after he forcibly entered her home, officials said.

Investigators said Clemens, who had a history of drug use and violent behavior, appeared to be “impaired” when he arrived unannounced and agitated. After being denied entry, Clemens forced his way in through an unlocked basement door, prompting the fatal shooting, detectives detailed.

"The victim’s mother feared for her safety," Berks County DA John T. Adams said. Toxicology results later confirmed that Clemens had high levels of methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

An autopsy on Nov. 11 determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, officials said. Clemens’ prior criminal history included violent crimes and drug-related offenses dating back to 2011, authorities noted.

After a lengthy investigation, Adams concluded the shooting was “an apparent act of self-defense” under Pennsylvania law, which allows the use of deadly force if an individual reasonably believes they face the risk of death or serious bodily harm.

“There was no direct evidence to dispute the facts provided by the victim’s mother,” Adams said.

Obituary Details:

Sean M. Clemens, born in Hershey on July 28, 1992, was a 2010 graduate of Tulpehocken High School and worked as a stamping operator for TE Connectivity in Lickdale, according to his obituary provided by Kreamer Funeral Home. Sean enjoyed spending time with his family and had strong ties to the Myerstown community.

In addition to his parents, Raymond and Donna Clemens of Myerstown, Sean is survived by his sister, Elizabeth R. Hart, her husband Dustin, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service was held at the Fireplace Christian Fellowship in Myerstown on Monday, Nov. 18, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made to the Fireplace Christian Fellowship Missions Fund.

