Theresa Robinson, 76, Missing From York County: PSP

Police in York County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman who may be at special risk of harm.

Photo Credit: X/PA State Police @PAStatePolice
 Photo Credit: X/PA State Police @PAStatePolice
A&nbsp;Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Theresa Robinson, 76, was last seen around noon on Thursday, Dec. 19, near Innovation Drive in York, according to West Manchester Township police.

Robinson is described as a white female, five-foot-one, 100 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair, and glasses.

She may be driving a black 2005 Mercury Montego bearing Pennsylvania registration KLY2954, police said.

Authorities believe Robinson could be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-854-5571.

