Manchester Township Man Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Furnace Malfunction: Police

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Guildford Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 8:25 a.m. for a report of a possible structure fire, authorities said.

A caretaker arriving at the home found it filled with smoke and discovered the elderly resident deceased inside, police said.

Investigators from the Northern York County Regional Police Department, York Area United Fire and Rescue, and Pennsylvania State Police determined there was no fire. Instead, a malfunction in the home’s oil furnace caused smoke and carbon monoxide to build up, authorities explained.

The York County Coroner's Office is working to confirm the official cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Tip Line at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org, referencing Case Number 2025-002057.

