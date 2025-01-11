Light Snow 26°

Delivery Truck Crashes Into Two Cars Injuring Multiple People In  East Manchester: FD

A crash involving a delivery truck and two cars injured several people in East Manchester Township on Friday, Jan. 10, according to Union Fire Company No. 1.

Emergency crews at the crash scene

 Photo Credit: Union Fire Company
The crash happened at the busy intersection of North George Street and Glen Drive just before 6 p.m., disrupting evening traffic and drawing a swift emergency response. Fire crews from Rescue 23 and Engine 22-1, along with MICUs 5-12, 5-21, and 2-81, arrived to find vehicles damaged and occupants shaken but lucky to escape with minor injuries, officials said.

Firefighters immediately began tending to the injured until EMS teams took over, while also stabilizing the vehicles to prevent further harm. They directed traffic away from the scene and worked to clear debris and leaking fluids.

The road was closed for two hours as crews meticulously worked to restore normalcy, according to fire officials.

