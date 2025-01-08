Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 27°

Man Trapped In Silo Prompts Major Rescue In Mount Joy

A rescue operation is underway after a man became trapped inside a silo on a farm in Rapho Township, emergency responders announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 1:24 p.m.

The silos in the 700 block of Longenecker Road

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The scene of a silo rescue in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Washington County Division Of Emergency Services @WashCoEmergencyServices
Jillian Pikora
The incident happened in the 700 block of Longenecker Road near Garfield Road in Mount Joy. Multiple fire and rescue crews from Rapho Township and surrounding areas, including Truck 80, Rescue 70, and Engine 75-2, were dispatched to the scene, according to emergency communications.

The condition of the individual and circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and no further details have been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

