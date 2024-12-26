Jackpot-Winning PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Worth $917K Sold At Morrisville Wawa

The winning ticket matched all five numbers—10-21-29-31-43—to claim the jackpot, less applicable withholding. The Wawa at 545 West Trenton Avenue will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket, officials said.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. They are encouraged to sign the ticket immediately and contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

More than 23,400 other tickets won prizes in the same drawing, according to lottery officials.

Cash 5 with Quick Cash is a daily jackpot game offering a chance to win instantly with Quick Cash or hit the jackpot in the Evening Drawing. Players can select their numbers or opt for a computer-generated pick.

For more information on how to play and claim prizes, visit palottery.com.

