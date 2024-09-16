Tractor-Trailer Carrying Lumber Rolls Over On I-81 In Central PA: PennDOT

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened on I-81 South at Exit 70: I-83 South/US 322 East - Harrisburg. 81 at 9:59 p.m., according to Schreffler and 511PA.

A special crew with heavily lifting equipment was called to the scene of the crash as the tractor-trailer had been hauling lumber that spilled onto the highway, Schreffler explained.

There is no word on any injuries but the there is a ramp closure.

The ramp was still closed at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

Check back here for updates on this developing situation.

