Tractor-Trailer Carrying Lumber Rolls Over On I-81 In Central PA: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crash has closed part of Interstate 81 South in Central Pennsylvania on Sunday night, Sept. 15, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

 I-81 South at Exit 70: I-83 South/US 322 East - Harrisburg. 81 where the tractor-trailer rolled over spilling lumber on the highway. 

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened on I-81 South at Exit 70: I-83 South/US 322 East - Harrisburg. 81 at 9:59 p.m., according to Schreffler and 511PA. 

A special crew with heavily lifting equipment was called to the scene of the crash as the tractor-trailer had been hauling lumber that spilled onto the highway, Schreffler explained. 

There is no word on any injuries but the there is a ramp closure.

The ramp was still closed at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. 

Check back here for updates on this developing situation. 

