Homicide: Body Found In Vehicle At Cemetery, Swatara Police

Swatara Township police were called to 2771 Paxton Street at 9:16 a.m. to investigate a possible assault that occurred the night before at approximately 10 p.m., authorities said. Evidence confirmed an altercation had taken place and that those involved had left the scene in a vehicle, according to investigators.

While searching the area, officers discovered a deceased individual connected to the incident inside a vehicle at Paxtang Cemetery, police said.

The Swatara Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the homicide probe with assistance from the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, and the Capitol Region Forensic Unit.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550, submit a tip on Crimewatch, or email Detective Ken Platt at kplatt@swatarapolice.org.

