Mostly Cloudy 33°

SHARE

$3M PA Lottery Ticket Sold At Nic’s Tobacco In White Oak

A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player is $3 million richer after purchasing a winning $3,000,000 Golden Ticket Scratch-Off in White Oak, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Nic’s Tobacco on 1620 Lincoln Way where the winning ticket was sold.

Nic’s Tobacco on 1620 Lincoln Way where the winning ticket was sold.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The ticket was sold at Nic’s Tobacco on 1620 Lincoln Way, earning the retailer a $10,000 bonus, according to the release. The $3,000,000 Golden Ticket is a $30 game with top prizes of $3 million.

Lottery players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 if they believe they hold a winning ticket. Prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, as listed on palottery.com.

The Lottery emphasizes that winning tickets are distributed randomly and that it only learns of their sale after prizes are claimed. All prizes over $5,000 are subject to withholding.

to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE