The ticket was sold at Nic’s Tobacco on 1620 Lincoln Way, earning the retailer a $10,000 bonus, according to the release. The $3,000,000 Golden Ticket is a $30 game with top prizes of $3 million.

Lottery players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 if they believe they hold a winning ticket. Prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, as listed on palottery.com.

The Lottery emphasizes that winning tickets are distributed randomly and that it only learns of their sale after prizes are claimed. All prizes over $5,000 are subject to withholding.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.