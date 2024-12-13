Fair 35°

Porch Pirate Caught After Stealing Items In Upper Allen: Police

A Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing items from porches across an Upper Allen neighborhood, police announced on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Ann Marie Castiglia

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
The alleged porch pirate has been identified as Ann Marie Castiglia, 27, of the 400 block of Garden Drive, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department.

The investigation began on Monday, June 17, after a resident reported pillows stolen from their front porch. Police later identified Castiglia as the suspect and linked her to thefts at multiple homes, authorities said in a release.

Castiglia has been charged with the following:

  • Theft by unlawful taking.
  • Loitering and prowling at night time.

She waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 5, resulting in the charges being bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

