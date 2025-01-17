Multiple MedEvacs After Wrong-Way Driver Strikes 5+ Vehicles On Rt 15 In Mechanicsburg: PennDOT

The driver was traveling south in the northbound lane near mile marker 37, between the Lisburn and Route 114 exits, when they struck several vehicles, Schreffler said.

Between five and six vehicles were involved in the crash, and multiple injuries have been reported, Schreffler added. Air Methods transported at least one passenger to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

As of 6:19 p.m., the southbound lanes of Route 15 have reopened, but the northbound lanes remain closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene. MedEvac helicopters previously landed on the southbound lanes to transport victims, according to Cumberland County 911.

Drivers are still advised to avoid the area as northbound closures are expected to remain in effect for an extended period.

Closing Note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

