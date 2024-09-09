Fair 77°

Trio Arrested In Pregnant East Whiteland Woman's Fentanyl OD Death, DA Says

Three arrests have been made in a June 2024 overdose death of a pregnant woman, authorities in Chester County announced.

Marty Jene Harrell Jr., 33, Davonne Marquis Dutton-Norris, 29, and T ajh Curry, 34, have all been charged with corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver, and more in connection with the June 5 incident that killed the unidentified East Whiteland woman, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. Harrell and Dutton-Norris were also charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Police did not identify the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

