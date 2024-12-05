Steven Bartholomew, 55, allegedly created seven fraudulent training certificates from the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute, presenting them as proof of advanced firefighting training, according to Swatara Township Police. Bartholomew used these falsified documents, along with self-reported experience, to secure his appointment as fire captain earlier this year.

Authorities say Bartholomew drove fire apparatus to both emergency and non-emergency incidents beginning in January 2024, despite not having a valid driver’s license. While serving as fire captain, he was entrusted with the safety of his team and the public—a responsibility requiring advanced training and experience. By misrepresenting his qualifications, he allegedly endangered others, police said.

Bartholomew has been charged with seven counts of forgery, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, and 10 counts of driving without a license, according to police. His preliminary hearing will be scheduled by Magisterial District Justice Michael J. Smith.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or tshatto@swatarapolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.