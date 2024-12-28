Fog 45°

Alick Isom Charged With Attempted Homicide In Harrisburg

A Harrisburg man is accused of firing multiple gunshots into an occupied vehicle before barricading himself with two children, police announced on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Alick Isom

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg City PD
Harrisburg Bureau of police car.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Alick M. Isom, 21, has been charged with two counts of felony criminal attempt homicide, two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony person not to possess a firearm, and two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, according to the Harrisburg Police Department.

Officers were dispatched for reports of gunfire in the 600 block of North 2nd Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle struck by multiple gunshots with two women inside, police said.

Investigators quickly identified Isom as the suspected shooter. He fled into a nearby apartment, where he allegedly barricaded himself with two young children, authorities detailed.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called to the scene, and Isom surrendered without incident, police said.

Isom was arraigned on Saturday morning, denied bail, and remanded to Dauphin County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

