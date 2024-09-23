The second man was found during a search for missing Man from Lititz, according to the local police.

The search began around 8:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, as detailed in the release.

"During the course of the investigation that evening, the LBPD gained information suggesting the male could be in the area of the State Game Lands located in Elizabeth Township," as stated by the police.

With the assistance of Middle Creek Search and Rescue, Pennsylvania State Police, PA Game Commission, and Warwick Emergency Services Commission member fire companies, and mutual aid fire companies the search continue into the next day.

The unidentified man was found dead On Sunday afternoon, September 22, police explained.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation by State Police and Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Check back here for possible updates.

