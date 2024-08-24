Boy Bicyclist Hospitalized After Strike By Vehicle: Lititz Police

The teen was riding his bike north on the sidewalk along PA Route 501 when he crossed over into East Lincoln Avenue right in front of a vehicle that was traveling west on the Avenue, "resulting in a collision," police explained in the release.

Lititz Borough of police were called to the crash at the intersection of North Broad Street (SR501) & East Lincoln Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, around 8:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.

"The driver of the vehicle had a green traffic light at the time of the collision," the police noted.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Daily Voice has previously reported on a bicyclist being hospitalized at the same intersection; click here to read about it.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.