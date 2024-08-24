Fair 77°

SHARE

Boy Bicyclist Hospitalized After Strike By Vehicle: Lititz Police

A teenage boy is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle, Lititz Borough Police announced on Saturday, Aug. 24. 

The intersection of North Broad Street (Pennsylvania Route 501) and East Lincoln Avenue.

The intersection of North Broad Street (Pennsylvania Route 501) and East Lincoln Avenue.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The teen was riding his bike north on the sidewalk along PA Route 501 when he crossed over into East Lincoln Avenue right in front of a vehicle that was traveling west on the Avenue, "resulting in a collision," police explained in the release. 

Lititz Borough of police were called to the crash at the intersection of North Broad Street (SR501) & East Lincoln Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, around 8:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day. 

"The driver of the vehicle had a green traffic light at the time of the collision," the police noted. 

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. 

Daily Voice has previously reported on a bicyclist being hospitalized at the same intersection; click here to read about it.

to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE