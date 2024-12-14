Melinda VanNewkirk, 68, of Milton Township, was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office. Her cause of death was listed as complications from burns covering 35% to 37% of her body. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The explosion occurred at 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in the rear commercial vehicle parking lot of the westbound service plaza at mile marker 202.5 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a propane leak inside a 2003 Ford RV with Delaware registration caused the blast, which destroyed the vehicle and damaged several commercial vehicles and service plaza property, Pennsylvania State Police said.

VanNewkirk, who had been inside the RV at the time, was initially transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment before being transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The explosion reportedly occurred when VanNewkirk attempted to light a cigarette, the coroner’s office said.

Responding agencies included local fire and EMS units, Pennsylvania Turnpike Safety Units, H&J Towing, and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

