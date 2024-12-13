Route 222 South Closes After Serious Crash Near Leola, Lane Restrictions North (Developing)

The southbound lanes of Route 222 were closed at 2:12 p.m., according to 511PA. Traffic is being diverted at the Brownstown exit, with the roadway expected to remain closed until at least 4:15 p.m., authorities said.

The northbound lanes of Route 222 are also impacted, with one lane restricted between the Oregon Pike and Brownstown/Rothsville exits. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

The crash occurred near Bushong Road and is under investigation by the Manheim Township Police Department. Further details, including the number of vehicles involved and any injuries, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leola and receive free news updates.