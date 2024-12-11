Ted Langham is navigating life without his wife, 78-year-old Patricia Langham, after a fire engulfed their home at 360 Apple Street in Unionville Borough on Thursday, Dec. 5. The fire began around 12:26 p.m., and despite efforts to contain the blaze, Patricia did not survive, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Now, as Ted faces the aftermath of losing his partner and their home, the Unionville community is stepping in to help. A GoFundMe campaign titled "Support Ted Langham After Tragic House Fire" has been launched to provide immediate assistance.

Organized by family friend Lyndie Dubbs, the fundraiser aims to cover necessities, clothing, and other essentials Ted lost in the fire. The campaign has already raised over $5,700, with heartfelt messages and donations pouring in.

“Ted has been a pillar of our community for years," one donor shared. "We’re heartbroken for him and want to ensure he knows he’s not alone.”

Ted is known for his kindness and resilience, and the community’s response reflects the deep connections he’s fostered over the years.

“Ted has lost everything—his beloved wife, his home, and all his belongings. Let’s come together to support him through this unimaginable time.”

As the investigation into the fire continues, Ted's neighbors, friends, and even strangers are uniting to show their love and support.

To join the effort and help Ted rebuild his life, visit the GoFundMe page.

