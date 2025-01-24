Partly Cloudy 28°

Snowmobilers Who Tormented Red Fox Turn Themselves In: PA Game Commission

The suspects accused of repeatedly running over a red fox with their snowmobiles in Heidelberg Township have turned themselves in, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

The snowmobilers and fox they were tormenting.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission @OperationGameThiefPGC
The wanted snowmobilers

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission @OperationGameThiefPGC
Jillian Pikora
Public outcry and widespread social media attention surrounding the incident, which occurred on Monday, Jan. 20, in Lebanon County, played a crucial role in pressuring the individuals to come forward, authorities said.

Charges will be filed against the suspects, and restitution will be added to the penalties, according to the Game Commission.

The incident, described as a horrific act of animal harassment, involved two individuals chasing the fox through a field near State Route 501 and Locust Street for more than 30 minutes before striking it multiple times with snowmobiles.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission extended its gratitude to the public for raising awareness and helping to protect the state’s wildlife.

Anyone with information about wildlife crimes is encouraged to contact the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or submit a tip online here.

