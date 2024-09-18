Luis Yirie Correa Gomez, 17, of Lebanon, was having "a verbal argument" with a woman outside a home in the 1700 block of Center Street when he pulled a gun from his waistband making the woman "fear of serious bodily injury," North Cornwall Township police explained in the affidavit of probable citing the witness.

When a 21-year-old man came from the home to speak with Correa Gomez, the gun quickly became aimed at the man, but then Correa Gomez hopped on a scooter and rolled away. However, when the man chased after him — Correa Gomez fired one shot and hit him "the upper body" according to the press release and "right shoulder" according to the affidavit.

He ran back to the home and collapsed, the witness told the police.

Officers arrived in the area at 7:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as detailed in the press release. The area is approximately two blocks away from the police department, Google Maps shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remains with a "serious bodily injury", according to the affidavit.

One gun shell was found at the scene, police explained.

"North Cornwall Township Police, with the assistance of Lebanon City Police, North Lebanon Township Police, Cleona Borough Police, and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau were able to locate and take into custody, the suspect," as stated in the release.

Correa Gomez has been charged as an adult with the following according to court documents:

Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference.

Felon Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with a deadly weapon.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License.

Misdemeanor Possession Of Firearm By Minor.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge John W. Ditzler at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. His bail was set at $750,000, according to his court docket. His preliminary hearing is set before the Judge at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the North Cornwall Township Police Department at 717-274-0464.

