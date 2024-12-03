Partly Cloudy 37°

Lebanon Man Killed When Rotted Tree Snaps While Cutting Wood: PA State Police

A routine morning of cutting wood turned tragic for a Lebanon man when a rotted tree snapped and struck him, killing him instantly, Pennsylvania State Police explained to Daily Voice on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police
Marc Robert Kreider, 79, was found dead in a wooded area near his home on Grace Avenue after an early morning outing to cut wood, police said in a release on Friday, Nov. 29 at 2:38 p.m.

Kreider left his residence around 7:30 a.m. to cut trees, but when he did not return, his wife called authorities. Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Troopers responded to the scene and discovered him deceased in the woods, according to the report.

Investigators believe a rotted tree trunk snapped unexpectedly, kicking back and striking Kreider, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown barracks continues to investigate the incident.

