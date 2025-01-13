Jary Reyes Figueroa, 19, of Lebanon, was driving south on Route 72 in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck 60-year-old Eric Meck in a crosswalk at Jonestown Road around 5:52 a.m., according to police. The area has marked crosswalks, as seen on Google Maps Street View.

Meck, of Jonestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders from Life Lion, troopers detailed. Reyes Figueroa was not injured and refused medical treatment.

A witness provided statements about the incident, troopers said. The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at the time of publishing.

Details about Meck's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

