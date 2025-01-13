Partly Cloudy 40°

SHARE

Eric Meck Struck Dead By Jary Reyes Figueroa: PSP

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Union Township, Lebanon County, early Monday morning, Jan. 13, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The intersection of 72 and Jonestown Road showing the marked crosswalk where Eric Meck was struck dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

The intersection of 72 and Jonestown Road showing the marked crosswalk where Eric Meck was struck dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Jary Reyes Figueroa, 19, of Lebanon, was driving south on Route 72 in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck 60-year-old Eric Meck in a crosswalk at Jonestown Road around 5:52 a.m., according to police. The area has marked crosswalks, as seen on Google Maps Street View. 

Meck, of Jonestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders from Life Lion, troopers detailed. Reyes Figueroa was not injured and refused medical treatment.

A witness provided statements about the incident, troopers said. The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at the time of publishing. 

Details about Meck's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE