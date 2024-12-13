Fair 26°

ComfortZone Home Health Care Charged In $12M Fraud Scheme

The owner of a Bala Cynwyd-based home care agency, her daughter, and 18 others have been charged in a multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Friday, Dec. 13.

Jillian Pikora
Stephanie Mobley, 52, owned ComfortZone Home Health Care, LLC, a Medicaid-approved provider based in Bala Cynwyd. She, her second-in-command daughter, Naya Campbell, 29, of Audubon, and 18 others allegedly defrauded the Medicaid program by filing false reimbursement claims for services never provided, according to court documents.

All 20 defendants face charges including Medicaid fraud, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, tampering with public records, and conspiracy. Mobley, Campbell, and Barbara Thomas, 45, of Philadelphia, are also charged with corrupt organizations, while Dominique Mobley, 56; Antonio Gay, 34; and Tiffany Hogans, 34, face additional perjury charges, authorities said.

The alleged scheme ran from 2020 to 2023 and was uncovered following a two-year investigation by the Pennsylvania Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the FBI, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The charges were recommended by the Fiftieth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

“The Medicaid program is designed to help vulnerable people in the Commonwealth, not line the pockets of those who deliberately exploit it,” Attorney General Henry said.

The defendants include multiple family members of Mobley, authorities said. They were expected to surrender and be arraigned in Montgomery County court this week.

The investigation revealed that ComfortZone Home Health Care submitted claims for services that were never performed, diverting millions of dollars intended for essential services for Medicaid recipients.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Benjamin McKenna. 

