He was formerly from Langhorne.

After honorably serving his country as an Army MP, Sergeant, Delp joined the Upper Southampton Township Police Department in June 1979 as a patrol officer.

In January 1987, Delp was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, a position he held until his retirement in June 2011 after 32 years of service.

Viewing services will be held at the McGhee-Givinish Funeral Home (690 Belmont Ave. in Southampton) on Wednesday, Aug. 21, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m.

The funeral procession will leave McGhee-Givinish Funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m. to the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, for burial.

Click here to read Sgt. Jeffrey Delp's complete obituary.

