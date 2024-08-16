Fair 87°

Police Sgt. Jeffrey Delp, 68, Formerly Of Langhorne

The Upper Southampton community is mourning the passing of retired Sgt. Jeffrey Delp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. He was 68 years old.

Sgt. Jeffrey Delp

Sgt. Jeffrey Delp

Photo Credit: Upper Southampton PD
He was formerly from Langhorne.

After honorably serving his country as an Army MP, Sergeant, Delp joined the Upper Southampton Township Police Department in June 1979 as a patrol officer. 

In January 1987, Delp was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, a position he held until his retirement in June 2011 after 32 years of service. 

Viewing services will be held at the McGhee-Givinish Funeral Home (690 Belmont Ave. in Southampton) on Wednesday, Aug. 21, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. 

The funeral procession will leave McGhee-Givinish Funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m. to the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, for burial.

Click here to read Sgt. Jeffrey Delp's complete obituary.

