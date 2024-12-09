Elderly Woman Pepper-Sprayed In Road Rage Incident: PA State Police

The victim, who was driving a white Ford F-150, encountered the suspect in a white Subaru SUV near Georgetown Road and Paradise Lane around 11:46 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, according to police.

The incident began when the elderly woman attempted to pass the Subaru, police said. Both vehicles then pulled into a parking lot at 417 Georgetown Road, where the Subaru driver allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim in the face before fleeing north on Georgetown Road.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the Subaru. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Auerbeck at PSP Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650.

