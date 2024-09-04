Man Wanted For Skipping Hearing On DUI Crash In Kennett Square

Jose Mendez-Lopez, 28, is wanted in connection with the 7 p.m. crash on Feb. 17, Kennett Square police said. He skipped his preliminary court hearing on Aug. 21, they said.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Union Street and W. South Street for a report of a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Upon arrival to the scene, Officers observed two vehicles with heavy damage, one crashed into the traffic light bollard.

Mendez-Lopez reportedly fled the scene in an intoxicated state, police said.

Upon making contact with him and determining he was not injured, field sobriety tests showed impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and refused a chemical test of his breath, police said.

