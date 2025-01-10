Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fire Closes PA 283 West For Hours: PennDOT

The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. at mile marker 6, involving a tractor-trailer that went into the woods and multiple vehicles, one of which caught fire, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The crash has shut down PA 283 westbound between Vine Street and Tollhouse Road, with eastbound traffic slowed due to rubbernecking, Schreffler said.

Emergency responders are still on the scene. The coroner has not been called, and injuries have not yet been reported, PennDOT stated. Dauphin County road crews have been dispatched to assist with traffic control and road treatment once the area is cleared.

The highway is expected to reopen around 9:30 p.m., Schreffler added. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

