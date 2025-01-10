Overcast 30°

Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fire Closes PA 283 West For Hours: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer veered off the road, and a vehicle caught fire during a multi-vehicle crash on PA 283 westbound near Middletown, closing all lanes Friday evening, Jan. 10, PennDOT announced.

The delays on 283 due to the crash.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m.  at mile marker 6, involving a tractor-trailer that went into the woods and multiple vehicles, one of which caught fire, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The crash has shut down PA 283 westbound between Vine Street and Tollhouse Road, with eastbound traffic slowed due to rubbernecking, Schreffler said.

Emergency responders are still on the scene. The coroner has not been called, and injuries have not yet been reported, PennDOT stated. Dauphin County road crews have been dispatched to assist with traffic control and road treatment once the area is cleared.

The highway is expected to reopen around 9:30 p.m., Schreffler added. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

