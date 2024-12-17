Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-81 South Near Hershey, Causing Major Delays

The crash occurred near the Manada Hill/Hershey exit, with all lanes closed, according to 511PA. Traffic is backed up for several miles as crews work to clear the scene.

511PA estimates the roadway will reopen around 12:45 p.m. No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

The incident comes just days after 19-year-old Muhammad Ali and 21-year-old Dru Feeley were killed in separate crashes along I-81 in South Central Pennsylvania.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

